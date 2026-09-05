Tamil Nadu: Girl killed as illegally stored crackers explode in Tenkasi

TENKASI: A seven-year-old girl died after illegally stored fireworks exploded in her house in Tenkasi.
Sudalai (45) of Azad Nagar was involved in buying and selling firecrackers for temple festivals and a woman named Thangam assisted him by storing some of the crackers at her house.
Around 1.40 am on Friday, the crackers stored at her house exploded, injuring Thangam's younger daughter Krithika (7), who was sleeping inside the house.
Thangam and her eldest daughter Balasoundarya (13) managed to escape, but the latter sustained injuries.
The girls were admitted to Tirunelveli GH, where Krithika succumbed to her burns.
The Courtallam police arrested Sudalai and seized firecrackers worth Rs 1 lakh.