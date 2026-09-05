Virudhunagar: Firecracker unit blast near Sattur claims worker’s life

CHENNAI: A worker was killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Othayal village near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the explosion occurred at the Chinnathambi Fireworks factory. Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and began efforts to douse the fire and carry out rescue operations.
The rescue operation was affected by repeated explosions at the unit. Firefighters were unable to enter the affected area due to the continuing blasts.
The deceased was identified as Madasamy.
On September 3, three workers were killed in explosions at firecracker manufacturing units in the district. The latest incident has resulted in the death of another worker.