Tamil Nadu gears up for 10th International Balloon Festival in Chennai, Pollachi and Madurai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, in collaboration with Global Media Box, is organizing the 10th edition of the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF).

The festival will be held in Chennai from January 10-12, Pollachi from January 14-16, and Madurai from January 18-19.

Hot air balloons from various countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Brazil, Belgium, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam, will feature in this festival.

Mini balloon models will be showcased for children, providing an opportunity to learn about the mechanism of hot air balloons.

Special-shaped balloons, including designs like tigers, elephants, and monsters, will also be part of the event.

In Chennai, the festival will take place at Thiruvidanthai, ECR, from January 10 to 12.

Entry tickets start at ₹200 and can be booked at https://insider.in/10th-tamil-nadu-international-balloon-festival-chennai-jan10-2025/event