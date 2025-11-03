Tamil Nadu: Four held in separate narcotics cases

CHENNAI: The St Thomas Mount police on Sunday arrested four people, including two college students, for possession of narcotic substances.

The police said the group was detained by the Anti Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) near Maduvinkarai based on a tip-off, and upon inspecting their bags, police recovered 150 grams of OG ganja and 1.05 kg of ganja, after which they were arrested.

The arrested persons were identified as Valluvar Manoj Kumar (23) of Kolapakkam, a B.Tech graduate, Bernard De Silva (27), an aspiring actor, Manish Chaudhary (22), an MBA student from Puducherry and K Anand (29) of Anakaputhur, who worked as an assistant director in Tamil films.

In another incident, Mylapore Police arrested a Tripura man after he was caught in possession of 35 grams of heroin. The ANIU had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotics near Santhome and kept vigil and detained the suspect, Kutthus Miah (25), on suspicion on Monday morning. On checking his bag, the police found over 50 capsules of heroin and arrested him.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.