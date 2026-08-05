Tamil Nadu: Four held for robbing youth after trapping via networking app

A few days ago, the man, along with his three associates, took Sanjay in a car to a secluded location on Siruvani Main Road, assaulted him before snatching his gold chain and two gold rings, took him to a nearby ATM and withdrew Rs 5,000 from his bank account before leaving him.

Based on Sanjay’s complaint, the Perur police nabbed the accused identified as Adhvik alias Selvam (27), Sakthi Vijay (25), Ramsundar (24) and Sudalaimani (26), all hailing from Tirunelveli, and recovered the stolen jewels, cash and car used in the crime.