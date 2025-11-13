Tamil Nadu Foundation stone laid for 12 Thozhi hostels, new children's home buildings

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone for 12 more Thozhi hostels to benefit working women and new buildings at two children's homes.

The 12 new Thozhi hostels across various districts will be built at a cost of Rs 62.52 crore by the Social Welfare department.

The construction of new buildings for the Coimbatore "Pooncholai" government model children's home and the Tiruchy government children's home has been estimated at Rs 27.90 crore. The CM also inaugurated the new building constructed at the government children's home in Royapuram at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

The state government had introduced Thozhi hostels to help women migrating to different cities from their hometowns across the state for work. A dedicated website www.thozhi.in was launched for obtaining information on the initiative and bookings. Currently, 19 hostels are functioning across 15 districts.

Tirupattur, Namakkal, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, the Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Kanniyakumari will be the districts getting new hostels.

The department of Child Welfare and Special Services had observed the need for homes for children in conflict with the law who need additional care. These homes will facilitate the children with counselling and reassurance for those struggling with drug addiction, among other issues.

The main focus of these shelters is to provide children in need with the three basic needs - food, clothing and shelter. They are also equipped to impart awareness and basic skill training.