Tamil Nadu: Former army officer arrested in Vellore for allegedly leaking military secrets to unidentified woman

The accused, Babu (52), hails from Keezhvallam village near Kaniyambadi in Vellore district. He served in various divisions of the Indian Army for 28 years and retired last year with the rank of Captain from the Army's equipment division. After retirement, he settled in his native village of Keezhvallam.

According to preliminary information, approximately a year ago, an unidentified woman contacted Babu through WhatsApp. She allegedly established contact with him through inappropriate conversations before gradually asking him for information related to the Indian Army.

Babu reportedly shared the information she requested. Whenever he did not know certain details, he allegedly contacted Army offices over the phone to obtain the information and subsequently passed it on to the woman. He is suspected of leaking confidential military information and details concerning Army equipment over the past year. Army officials reportedly grew suspicious of his activities and questioned him in person with the assistance of central intelligence agencies.