Tamil Nadu: Fisherfolk pay homage to victims on 19th anniversary of 2004 Tsunami

CHENNAI: On the 19th anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami, which left a long trail of death and devastation in its wake in the state, fishermen in Thiruvallur paid their tributes to the victims at Pazhaverkadu beach to their family members who lost their lives in the catastrophe. The fisherfolk observed remembrance day on a seashore where a local sprinkled flowers and then came together to light candles in memory of the lost ones.



Locals prayed with earthen pots, allowing everyone to reflect on the magnitude of the tragedy and the lives that were forever changed. The local community concluded their rituals by consigning the pots to the sea. The remembrance day was also observed in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

This solemn occasion served as a reminder of the immense tragedy that struck their community and the resilience they have since shown to rise again from the calamity. The fisherfolk, who were directly affected by the tsunami, shared their stories of survival and loss, recounting the harrowing experiences they went through.

The residents, too, expressed their deep sorrow and empathy for the victims and their families. The event was also attended by regional leaders and some government officials, who expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims. The flood from the tsunami on December 26, 2004, affected several regions of Tamil Nadu including Singarathoppu Devanambattinam, Dalanguda, Sonanguppam, Sothikuppam, Akkaraikkori and MGR. As many as 610 people lost their lives in Tamil Nadu and various fishing villages, including Thithu and Billumedu, were swept away by the tsunami waves. The 2004 Tsunami was a result of an earthquake that occurred on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia.

According to data shared by UNESCO, the earthquake, the third largest since 1900, caused severe damage and casualties in northern Sumatra, Indonesia, and in the Nicobar Islands, India. The death toll was recorded as 227,898 dead or missing and presumed dead in 14 countries across the Indian Ocean. The worst hit country was Indonesia with 167,540 listed as dead or missing and presumed dead, and damages of around 4,451.6 million dollars. The remaining fatalities occurred in Sri Lanka (35,322), India (16,269), Thailand (8,212), Somalia (289), Maldives (108), Malaysia (75), Myanmar (61), Tanzania (13), Bangladesh (2), Seychelles (2), South Africa (2), Yemen (2), and Kenya (1).

The material losses in the Indian Ocean region were estimated to be worth 10 billion dollars (over Rs 80,000 crore) and insured losses were 2 billion dollars, according to data by the International Tsunami Information Centre.