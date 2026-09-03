Tamil Nadu: Farmers urge to scrutiny cases in every district, welcome CM Vijay's announcement

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced the withdrawal of cases filed against the farmers and teachers during the period between May 2021 and April 2026 under Rule 110 and said that the farmers and teachers were fighting for their rights in a peaceful way for their livelihood and ensuring the government did not transfer the agricultural lands to industries. And thus they were opposing the proposed SIPCOT industries at Thiruvannamalai and the Parandur airport project, and several farmers were detained under the Goondas Act, which caused a flutter among the community.

“The withdrawal of cases against the farmers and teachers who fought peacefully has instilled hope among the farming community in democracy, and this would also strengthen the faith in the government,” said A Sakthivel, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association.