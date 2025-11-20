Tamil Nadu: Farmers, TPDK stage protest against PM’s visit

COIMBATORE: Members of various political outfits led by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and farmers' associations staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore.

The farmers attached to the Cauvery Delta Farmers Association gathered in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office and condemned Modi for allocating Rs 500 crore towards the development of genetically modified seeds.

“The Prime Minister has no moral right to attend a natural farmer’s summit after permitting genetically modified seeds. The central government has not allocated any funds to promote natural farming. Over the last ten years, no funds have been sanctioned for linking South Indian Rivers,” the farmers said.

As many as 85 farmers, who waved black flags in protest, were detained in a marriage hall and let off in the evening.

Similarly, around 180 members of TPDK, led by its general secretary K Ramakrishnan, staged a protest and attempted to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by waving a black flag.

“We are protesting against Modi for making controversial remarks about Bihari workers in Tamil Nadu,” he said. Tension prevailed when some protestors set fire to an effigy of the Prime Minister.

Police arrested 180 persons, including members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Tamil Puligal, for participating in the protest.