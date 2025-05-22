Tamil Nadu: Farmers seek Rs 35k per acre as compensation for crop damage

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers staged a protest from their paddy field in Thanjavur on Wednesday, demanding the assessment of crops that were damaged in the recent downpour and the compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre.

The sudden downpour damaged more than 3,000 acres of summer crops like paddy, sesame, cotton and blackgram in Thanjavur district that lashed from May 16 and 17. The rains also destroyed several thousand acres of banana and betel leaves.

While in Boothalur, Tiruvonam, Kumbakonam, and Tirupananthal in Thanjavur, crops were damaged as the rain water stagnated in the field and the farmers could not drain out due to delayed desilt works in the outlet and inlet drains.

According to Senthil, Thanjavur Secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasyigal Sangam, as the water was still in the field, the ready-for-harvest paddy had sprouted and thus, the entire crop in the stretch will be wasted.

“We have already alerted the officials to visit the spot and commence the assessments. But no official has so far visited, and so, he opted to stage a protest”, said Senthil.

He also urged the officials to immediately undertake the crop damage assessment and recommend a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre to avert any loss to the farmers.