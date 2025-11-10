Tamil Nadu: Entrepreneurship bootcamp for schools in November third week

CHENNAI: The School Innovation Development Programme (SIDP) boot camp, under the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), is set to go on floors by the third week of November.

The SIDP will be focused on encouraging entrepreneurial spirit in students and teachers. The boot camp will help them navigate the path to materialise their ideas. Students will be assisted in applying for programmes to take them from ideation to product commercialisation, facilitate applying for the TANSeed fund, and prepare a bankable Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Concerning TN schools, the team creation and idea submission were completed in October. This will be followed by the commencement of the boot camp in the third week of November. The final pitch will be held on November 28 and 29. The demo day is scheduled in the first week of January.

The director of the education department has urged that the programmes must be wrapped up on the dates scheduled, due to upcoming board exams and the Assembly election.

The EDII-TN, jointly organised by the state government and EDII-Ahmedabad, had launched the entrepreneurship and innovation certification programme in 2024, and youth from across the state have been participating since.

The annual fee for this course is Rs 80,000, and some of the highlights of this course are access to nine incubation centres across the state, visit to various State organisations and absorbing essential skills and knowledge for entrepreneurship.