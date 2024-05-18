Tamil Nadu engineering, polytechnic curriculum to be redesigned to suit demands of EV sector

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has decided to redesign the curriculum in engineering and polytechnic colleges in electrical, electronics, mechanical, and automobile courses to suit Electric Vehicle (EV) industry requirements.

A senior official from the departments technical division told DT Next that Tamil Nadu has transformed into the countrys leading EV manufacturing hub, especially in the last five years.

There is heightened interest from EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers who wish to establish their units in the State. As a part of EV policy, the State has signed MoUs with an investment-interest of nearly Rs 24,000 crore and employment potential of 48,000 jobs in the EV value chain during this period, he added. At present, only core and elective courses on hybrid and EV design, mechanics, and control are introduced at Anna University and affiliated institutions.

However, since the job potential was huge for students, it was decided to redesign the curriculum in electrical, electronics, mechanical, and automobile courses in the technical institutions by including EV subjects. Similar efforts are being taken to update the diploma curriculum. EV practical modules are also being installed to enable practical lab experiments. The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) will provide finishing and short-term skilling on EVs. Based on the skill qualification approved by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a few diploma courses will enable candidates to become mechatronics technician, battery technician and EV technician, he elaborated.

Additionally, Apex Skill Development Centre for Automobiles would provide EV-related training to candidates. Short-term (4-6 months) finishing course after completing a graduate programme in engineering will be introduced in colleges and premier technical institutes in collaboration with TNSDC, he stated. These will be designed in consultation with the EV industry and include a short internship module at partnering OEMs.

The government will focus on training in light and precision assemblies, electrical power-trains and mechatronics. The official pointed out that the State government had also established WorkLabs, a cell to guide, promote, facilitate and expand partnerships between industries and academic institutions. WorkLabs will also provide experiential learning initiatives such as live projects, internships, and skilling programmes to improve industry-academia linkages, he averred.