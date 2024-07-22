Tamil Nadu engineering counselling begins today; check full details here

CHENNAI: Online counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) commenced on Monday. It will run up to September 11.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy launched the virtual counselling for admissions to B.Tech courses in the state, from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) office in Guindy here today morning.

The counselling will be conducted in three rounds online, with candidates participating in corresponding rounds based on their rank. Each round will involve four stages: choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment, and reporting to the college for fee payment based on confirmation.

On days one and two (today and tomorrow), counselling will be conducted for government school students seeking seats under 7.5% horizontal reservation. This will be students with disabilities, and wards of ex-servicemen and sportspersons.

Counselling of students (general category) coming under categories of persons with disabilities, and wards of ex-servicemen and those with sports quota, will be held from July 25 to July 27.

Minister Ponmudy said that a total of 664 students with different disabilities have applied for 111 available engineering seats.

282 students have applied under sports quota for 38 available engineering seats.

38 wards of ex-servicemen have applied for the available 11 seats.

The minister said that a total of 433 engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu were participating in the counselling for the 2024-25 academic year.

"The total number of available engineering seats in the state is 2.4 lakh", he said, adding that the total number of eligible candidates this academic year was 1.79 lakh students.

This year, TNEA had released a rank list of 1.99 lakh students eligible to participate in the counselling.

Meanwhile, general online counselling will be held from July 29 to September 3.

Supplementary counselling will take place from September 6 to 8.

The final counselling for Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates is scheduled for September 10 and 11.

As per the DoTE's counselling schedule, students who have secured between 200 and 179 cut-off marks in the general category will participate in the first round, which will start from July 29 to July 31 and the provisional allotment will be made on August 10.

In the second round, candidates who got cut-off marks between 178.9 and 142 will participate from August 10 to August 12 and the provisional allotment will be made on August 23. The third and final round will be held from August 23 to August 28 for students who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77 and the provisional allotment will be made on September 4.

(Visit tneaonline.org for more details)

(With online desk inputs)