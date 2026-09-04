Tamil Nadu engineering college student dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old engineering college student died by suicide at a private college near Sriperumbudur on Wednesday evening.
The deceased, Sherin of Poonamallee, was pursuing her second year in AI at a private College in Thandalam. Her father is working in Singapore, while her mother works as a professor at a private college in Chennai.
According to the police, her friendship with a male friend led to differences of opinion with her parents, which seems to have affected her. On Wednesday evening, she was found with serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where she died around midnight.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.