Tamil Nadu engineering college student dies by suicide

The deceased, Sherin of Poonamallee, was pursuing her second year in AI at a private College in Thandalam. Her father is working in Singapore, while her mother works as a professor at a private college in Chennai.

According to the police, her friendship with a male friend led to differences of opinion with her parents, which seems to have affected her. On Wednesday evening, she was found with serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where she died around midnight.