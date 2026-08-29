NEET-qualified student dies by suicide in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A 21-year-old NEET-qualified student died by suicide in Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district on Friday after her name did not figure in the first-round counselling list for medical admissions, despite having cleared NEET.
According to the police, the deceased, Sruthi Laya, was the daughter of Arikrishnan, an employee of an IT company, and a resident of Siddharthar Nagar near Anbu Nagar in Palayamkottai.
Sruthi Laya completed her Class 12 at a private school in Palayamkottai in 2023. She subsequently underwent NEET coaching with the aim of pursuing medical studies. After she failed to secure a medical seat last year, she prepared intensively for the examination this year.
After clearing NEET this year, she applied for admission to a medical course. However, her name did not figure in the list of candidates released during the first round of counselling. According to the police, she was reportedly distressed after her name was not included in the first-round counselling list.
On receiving information, personnel from the Perumalpuram police station reached the spot and sent the body to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
According to the police, Shruti was reportedly distressed after her name was not included in the counselling list