NEET-qualified student dies by suicide in Tirunelveli

After clearing NEET this year, she applied for admission to a medical course. However, her name did not figure in the list of candidates released during the first round of counselling. According to the police, she was reportedly distressed after her name was not included in the first-round counselling list.

On receiving information, personnel from the Perumalpuram police station reached the spot and sent the body to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Shruti was reportedly distressed after her name was not included in the counselling list