Tamil Nadu engineering admission begins, candidates can register from today till June 6

CHENNAI: The online registration process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) - 2024 commenced on Monday, May 6.

The candidates can apply for the admissions at Anna University and its affiliated colleges till June 6.

However, as per timetable, it is noted that the counselling date for engineering admissions will be announced later.

According to the schedule released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) for the admissions, candidates can submit the original certificates before June 12. Meanwhile, the merit list will be released on July 10.

Additionally, the schedule detailed that random numbers to the candidates will be released on June 12. The certificate verification for the candidates will be held between June 13 and 30, stated the DoTe press note.

Further, the department will tend to queries and complaints between July 11 and 20.

Candidates can apply online at www.tneaonline.org/ and tndte.gov.in who must have mandatorily passed class 12 or equivalent exam from other boards with science (physics and chemistry) and mathematics as subjects.

Also, candidates between 18 to 25 years can apply for TNEA, however, the required age relaxation is allowed for certain reserved categories.