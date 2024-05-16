Tamil Nadu edu dept to honour students for their performance in board exams

CHENNAI: As a way of extending appreciation to the teachers and students who showcased outstanding performance in classes 10 and 12 board exams, the school education department has arranged for an event in June or July.

As per the circular from the department, the event will show the importance of government schools and efficient teaching imparted by the teachers to bring out better performance.

In class 12 board exam, TN secured 94.56 pass percent and government schools alone scored 91.02 pass percent. Especially 397 government higher secondary schools recorded 100 pass percent and 35 students secured centum in Tamil subject.

In case of class 10, the pass percentage was at 91.55 and government schools recorded 87.90 percent. 1,364 government schools have achieved 100 percent pass this year. Hence, the department saw it fitting to congratulate the students who performed well in the exam.

In the event that will be held in Chennai, all the students who secured a centum in Tamil subjects, both Tamil and English are set to be honoured by the department.

Meanwhile, five schools that secured the lowest marks have also been directed to attend the event to brainstorm with teachers who have performed better.