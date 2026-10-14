Tamil Nadu eases mobile phone restrictions at 52 temples, bans photography and selfies

Why was the restriction relaxed?

Under the earlier arrangement, devotees had to deposit their mobile phones in security vaults at temple premises before darshan and collect them afterwards. This led to long queues and inconvenience, prompting devotees to seek a relaxation.

What are the conditions for carrying phones?

Devotees can now carry their mobile phones inside the temples, but the devices must be switched off. The ban on taking photographs or videos of idols and pujas, taking selfies and posting such content on social media remains in force.