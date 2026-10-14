Tamil Nadu eases mobile phone restrictions at 52 temples, bans photography and selfies

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has relaxed the restriction on carrying mobile phones inside 52 temples across Tamil Nadu, allowing devotees to take their phones inside provided they are switched off.
The restriction, which came into effect on September 1, had barred devotees from carrying mobile phones into temples, including the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Tiruchendur Subramaniaswamy Temple, Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, Tiruttani Subramaniaswamy Temple, Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple, Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple and Madurai Alagar Temple.
Devotees can safely deposit their mobile phones by paying a fee of Rs 5 and receiving a token, which can be used to collect the devices after darshan.
Under the earlier arrangement, devotees had to deposit their mobile phones in security vaults at temple premises before darshan and collect them afterwards. This led to long queues and inconvenience, prompting devotees to seek a relaxation.
Devotees can now carry their mobile phones inside the temples, but the devices must be switched off. The ban on taking photographs or videos of idols and pujas, taking selfies and posting such content on social media remains in force.