TN: DVAC seizes unaccounted cash, detects suspicious GPay transactions, totally worth Rs 1.18 crore in surprise checks

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted cash of Rs 28.24 lakh and detected suspicious transactions worth Rs 89.89 lakh through GPay during joint surprise checks at government offices across Tamil Nadu on Thursday.
According to a DVAC press release, the checks were conducted at various government offices in all 38 districts as part of efforts to detect corruption and irregularities. The total value of cash seized and suspicious digital transactions identified during the operation stood at Rs 1.18 crore.
In Chennai, the checks covered the Sub-Registrar Office at Pallavaram, where Rs 1.50 lakh was seized, the SRO at Royapuram, where Rs 9,500 was found, and the RTO check post at Poonamallee, where Rs 25,150 was seized. At the office of the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government in Guindy, suspicious GPay transactions amounting to Rs 31.52 lakh were detected.
Among other major findings, Rs 2.14 lakh was seized at the Town Panchayat Office in Thenkanikottai, Krishnagiri district, while Rs 1.92 lakh was seized at the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation office. The Nilgiris Panchayat Union Office accounted for Rs 6.85 lakh in unaccounted cash.
Suspicious GPay transactions included Rs 6.69 lakh at the BDO Office in Vanapuram, Kallakurichi, Rs 5.45 lakh at the Town Panchayat Office in Sethiyathope, Cuddalore, and Rs 3.80 lakh at the BDO Office in Kadayanallur, Tenkasi.
The DVAC said further action would be taken based on the findings of the surprise checks.