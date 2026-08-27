TN: DVAC seizes unaccounted cash, detects suspicious GPay transactions, totally worth Rs 1.18 crore in surprise checks

According to a DVAC press release, the checks were conducted at various government offices in all 38 districts as part of efforts to detect corruption and irregularities. The total value of cash seized and suspicious digital transactions identified during the operation stood at Rs 1.18 crore.

In Chennai, the checks covered the Sub-Registrar Office at Pallavaram, where Rs 1.50 lakh was seized, the SRO at Royapuram, where Rs 9,500 was found, and the RTO check post at Poonamallee, where Rs 25,150 was seized. At the office of the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government in Guindy, suspicious GPay transactions amounting to Rs 31.52 lakh were detected.