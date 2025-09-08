Tamil Nadu: Don't restrict candidate's scribe choice, strengthen invigilation, activists urge Centre

CHENNAI: Disability rights activists in Tamil Nadu have criticised the Union government's revised guidelines on the use of scribes in competitive examinations, calling them a regressive step that will make it harder for visually impaired candidates to compete on equal terms.

On August 4, 2025, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) issued fresh rules mandating all exam bodies, like UPSC, SSC and NTA, to create their own certified pools of scribes within two years. From August 2027, candidates will no longer be allowed to bring their own scribes, which is a right recognised under earlier guidelines.

The new norms also abolish the earlier 40 per cent benchmark disability requirement, extending the scribe facility to all persons with disabilities. They direct exam-conducting agencies to promote the use of assistive technologies such as screen readers, speech-to-text software and Braille devices, with scribes to be used only as a "last resort."

Where scribes are provided, they must hold qualifications at least two classes lower than the level of the exam and must not be aspirants for the same test.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) became the first agency to implement the notification, announcing on September 3 that candidates will no longer be permitted to bring their own scribes for its examinations. This has prompted activists to question whether the government is equipped to provide assistive devices on a large scale.

Deepak Nathan, state secretary of the DMK's differently abled wing, described the order as a "narcissistic and cynical" administrative move. "By denying blind candidates the right to choose someone they are comfortable with, the government is placing the entire burden on them instead of improving its own invigilation systems," he said.

He argued that in the absence of adequate investment in assistive technology or stronger invigilation, forcing candidates to depend on unfamiliar scribes arranged at the last moment could seriously disadvantage them.

"For a blind candidate, the outcome often depends not just on preparation but also on the scribe's ability. Even well-prepared candidates could lose out if they are paired with a mismatched scribe," he said, adding that the order undermines the 2013 framework.

In 2013, following the directions from the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment issued an office memorandum on scribe use. It stated that candidates with benchmark disabilities must be allowed to choose their own scribes, and that no mandatory educational qualification could be imposed.

Exam-conducting bodies were told to strengthen invigilation instead of restricting candidates' choices. This was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

"The changes are definitely borne out of trust issues with scribes. But whether this will have a positive or negative impact will only be known once it is implemented," said another disability rights activist.

Disability groups in Tamil Nadu have urged the Union government to withdraw the new rules and restore the earlier practice of allowing candidates to bring their own scribes with proper identification.