Tamil Nadu: District Collectors take stock of procurement process

TIRUCHY: Acting on complaints from farmers, collectors of the delta region have been conducting frequent inspections of the DPCs and the TNCSC godowns in their respective districts and verifying the procurement process and transportation of the procured paddy to the warehouses.

Thanjavur Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, after inspecting the DPC at Marungulam, urged farmers and the DPC staff to expedite loading and unloading processes at the godowns. She asked the DPC staff to ensure paddy procurement on a war footing and ensure no accumulation of paddy in front of the DPCs. She also inspected the storage process at a godown at Pillayarpatti.

Similarly, Tiruvarur Collector V Mohanachandran inspected the DPC at Udayamarthandapuram near Muthupettai and interacted with the farmers waiting for their turn for procurement. He assured the farmers of swift procurement in the district and prompt payment. He also asked the DPC staff to ensure adequate stocks of gunny bags and tarpaulin sheets for safe stocking of procured paddy.

Nagapattinam Collector P Akash visited the DPCs at Esanur, Sirankudi and Puliyur villages and inspected the ongoing procurement processes. He said that three DPCs have blower machines, which would be helpful to the farmers. He also warned the staff of severe action if there was a complaint over discrepancies in measurements and staff seeking bribes from the farmers.

Mayiladuthurai Collector HS Srikanth, who visited the DPC at Edamanal near Sirkazhi, asked the staff to speed up the procurement process. He warned the staff against delaying the procurement process in any way.