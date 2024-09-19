Tamil Nadu: Distribute coconut, sunflower & mustard oils at PDS outlets, farmers request govt

TIRUCHY: Farmers who cultivate coconut, sunflower and mustard appealed to the government to distribute these oils to the ration cardholders via PDS shops and stop the import and distribution of palm oil for the welfare of the farmers.

The farmers said the government has been importing palm oil for distribution in PDS. They pointed out that sunflower, coconut and mustard oils should be distributed instead of palm oil as it has adverse effects on health.

“This will uplift the livelihood of the farmers cultivating these horticulture crops across the country,” the farmers opined.

They also appealed to the government to use these oils in the anganwadis across the country, which would encourage the farmers involved in the cultivation of these crops.

The farmers, headed by the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association founder Easan Murugasamy, organized a mega protest in Delhi between the last week of January and first week of February, demanding the distribution of these healthier oils in the PDS outlets and ensuring profitable pricing for these crops.

Farmers from Kerala and Maharashtra also took part in this protest. They also demanded that a GO be released immediately to encourage lakhs of oil seed farmers.

The farmers also sent a representation to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister requesting the shift to these three oils at PDS outlets.