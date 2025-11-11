Tamil Nadu: Disabled persons to get weightage marks in recruitment exams

CHENNAI: The Department of Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons has introduced a special scheme for persons with benchmark disabilities working temporarily in non-sanctioned posts.

Through this special scheme, provision of weightage marks for persons with disability (PwD)appearing in various recruitment exams in the next three years have been introduced.

The Commissioner for Welfare of Differently-Abled, in consultation with the recruiting agencies such as TN Public Service Commission, Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) and Medical Services Recruitment Boards, has prepared a special scheme to provide weightage marks based on the number of years of service in temporary employment to persons with benchmark disability. This will enable them to participate in various recruitment processes for their benefit.

Hence, the government has extended it for those consolidated pay, daily wages in government departments, local body, public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, autonomous bodies like universities among others. The department has also released guidelines for a special scheme to provide weightage marks for PwDs.

Some of the guidelines are any person with a benchmark disability completing two years after July 2023 will not be eligible for this scheme. Those working in temporary posts must be in the category of Group C and D. Also, the candidates must be below 60-years of age.

The suitable weightage marks that will be extended as per number of years are 5% for those with 2-10 years of service, 8% for 11-15 years, and 10% for those with 16 and above years.

Meanwhile, the commissioner stated that so far 1,077 names of persons with benchmark disabilities from various heads of the departments have been received.