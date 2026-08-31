Tamil Nadu: Timely staff fixation in aided schools ordered

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed that the annual staff fixation process in aided schools be completed within the prescribed timeline and that prompt action be taken to deploy teachers identified as surplus.
The order refers to provisions under the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) framework and the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023, besides directions issued by the Madras High Court.
According to the proceedings, staff strength is to be determined on the basis of the number of students recorded in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) as on August 1 of every academic year.
The department has also highlighted the issue of delays in issuing deployment orders to surplus teachers. The proceedings cite a Madras High Court direction requiring the School Education Department Secretary to examine the reasons for the delay in issuing deployment orders, not only in the case before the court but also in respect of 52 other surplus teachers.
The High Court has directed that if the delay is found to have occurred due to negligence or dereliction of duty by officials, appropriate action, including disciplinary proceedings, should be initiated. It has also directed that salaries paid to surplus teachers during the period of delay be recovered from the officials responsible.
The proceedings further state that delays in staff fixation have resulted in additional expenditure for the government, despite the teachers concerned having already been identified as surplus.
Under the procedure outlined in the order, the District Educational Officer will undertake staff fixation for primary and middle schools, while the Chief Educational Officer will be responsible for high and higher secondary schools. The Joint Director concerned will handle the process for Anglo-Indian schools.
The officials have been instructed to assess staff strength based on the student enrolment recorded in EMIS and identify surplus personnel accordingly. The department has reiterated that the prescribed deadlines under Rule 32 (B) must be strictly followed.
The latest proceedings are aimed at ensuring that staff fixation and deployment of surplus teachers for 2026-27 are completed without delay and that unnecessary financial burden is avoided.