Tamil Nadu: Timely staff fixation in aided schools ordered

The order refers to provisions under the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) framework and the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023, besides directions issued by the Madras High Court.

According to the proceedings, staff strength is to be determined on the basis of the number of students recorded in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) as on August 1 of every academic year.

The department has also highlighted the issue of delays in issuing deployment orders to surplus teachers. The proceedings cite a Madras High Court direction requiring the School Education Department Secretary to examine the reasons for the delay in issuing deployment orders, not only in the case before the court but also in respect of 52 other surplus teachers.

The High Court has directed that if the delay is found to have occurred due to negligence or dereliction of duty by officials, appropriate action, including disciplinary proceedings, should be initiated. It has also directed that salaries paid to surplus teachers during the period of delay be recovered from the officials responsible.

The proceedings further state that delays in staff fixation have resulted in additional expenditure for the government, despite the teachers concerned having already been identified as surplus.