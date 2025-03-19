Tamil Nadu: Despite mom's demise, Class 12 girl opts to write board exam

TIRUCHY: A Class 12 girl who lost her mother on Tuesday as she was about to appear for the Biology board examination. However, the girl R Kavya (27) braved the unexplainable agony and opted to write the exam. After finishing her paper, she attended the funeral ceremony at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur.

Kavya, studying at the Uranipuram Government Higher Secondary School, has been appearing for her board exam and on Tuesday, the biology exam was scheduled. While she was proceeding with her last-minute preparation in the morning, her mother Kala collapsed in the house after a massive cardiac arrest and died just a few hours before the public examination.

When family members were readying for the final rites of her mother, Kavya who was also in shock, gained courage and opted to appear for the Biology paper despite the situation.

When the time was on, Kavya readied herself and sought the blessings of her mother in the coffin and went to the school for the examination while the visibly moved relatives too wished her that her mother’s blessings would always be with her.

At school, on the arrival of Kavya, her classmates who had already known the information of her mother’s loss, ran to her and pacified her. They all cried with Kavya for a moment but soon, they comforted her and helped her to take up the exam confidently.

While speaking, Kavya said that since her father Rajendran was mentally unstable for the past few years, the mother was the pillar in the family and took care of her and her siblings.

“As my mother used to tell us that education alone can uplift our family and will help us to take care of our ailing father, I had no second thought but to go ahead to take up the exam controlling myself,” Kavya said.

After the exam, she rushed back to her house along with her classmates and joined the funeral of her mother.

Kavya has an elder sister who got married just 15 days back and a brother, studying for a degree in a college in the locality.