Tamil Nadu: Deadline for veterinary medicine course application extended to June 28

CHENNAI: The deadline for applications for the Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry course has been extended till 5 pm on June 28 due to rising demand from students.

The application period began on June 3 and was initially scheduled to conclude tomorrow (June 22). So far, 11,586 applications have been received.

Students can continue applying until 5 pm on June 28, a notification said.

Meanwhile, applications for B.Tech degree courses in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, and Poultry Technology also commenced on June 3 and the total number of applications received for these courses amounts to 2,392.

The veterinary colleges are situated in Chennai, Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Orathanad (Thanjavur), and Salem. They come under the Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary Science.

These colleges offer a comprehensive 5½-year program in Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry.

Additionally, there are specialized institutions like the College of Food and Dairy Technology in Koduvali, Chennai, and the College of Poultry Production and Management in Hosur, Mathrigiri, providing B.Tech. degree courses in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, and Poultry Technology, respectively.