Tamil Nadu: Daily wage worker receives notice demanding Rs 1.67 crore GST payment

CHENNAI: A woman working under the 100-day employment scheme was left in shock after receiving a Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice demanding Rs 1.67 crore in tax dues.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kavitha, a resident of Velleri village near Gudiyatham in Vellore district, has been employed through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Despite her modest livelihood as a daily wage worker, Kavitha was served a notice from the GST department claiming she owed Rs 1.67 crore in unpaid taxes.

According to the notice, she was registered under the GST network in the name of Darshini Industries, a firm based in Chennai. The notice further stated that due to non-payment of GST, penalties had also been imposed.

Startled by the unexpected demand, Kavitha filed a formal complaint, alleging that her PAN card details may have been misused for fraudulent GST registration. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the matter.