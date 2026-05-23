Tamil Nadu: Couple, lorry cleaner held under Pocso

In February, Fathima (25) of Arcot in Ranipet and her husband Imran Basha (28), a lorry driver, and Ajmal Basha (27), a lorry cleaner, had come to the dargah and befriended her.

The girl wished to meet a relative in Bengaluru and tagged along with Fathima to Arcot. The girl then proceeded to Bengaluru in a lorry along with Imran and Ajmal. The duo sexually assaulted the girl inside the moving vehicle, and she later escaped.