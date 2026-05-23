Tamil Nadu: Couple, lorry cleaner held under Pocso

Tiruvannamalai: A couple and a lorry cleaner were arrested under the Pocso Act for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old who lived in a Vandavasi dargah with her mother
In February, Fathima (25) of Arcot in Ranipet and her husband Imran Basha (28), a lorry driver, and Ajmal Basha (27), a lorry cleaner, had come to the dargah and befriended her.
The girl wished to meet a relative in Bengaluru and tagged along with Fathima to Arcot. The girl then proceeded to Bengaluru in a lorry along with Imran and Ajmal. The duo sexually assaulted the girl inside the moving vehicle, and she later escaped.
The public rescued and admitted her to a women's protection home in Bengaluru. Tests at a GH confirmed sexual assault.
A Pocso case was then registered with the cooperation of Bengaluru and Vandavasi police. Police arrested Fathima, Imran Basha and Ajmal Basha in Arcot.