Tamil Nadu: Cop suspended in Pocso case creates ruckus in Karur

TIRUCHY: A suspended police constable created a ruckus at Vennaimalai Arulmigu Balasubramanian Temple premises by collecting alms with his son, demanding that his suspension be lifted on Friday.

However, the Karur police maintained that he was placed under suspension because he was arrested under the Pocso Act. It is said that he was under conditional bail.

According to sources, on Friday, V Prabakaran (35), who was working as a grade 1 constable at Pasupathipalayam police station in Karur, staged a protest with his 5-year-old son on the temple premises, claiming that his livelihood was hit because of the suspension. He claimed that a false case has been framed against him, demanding that the suspension order be revoked. This created a flutter on social media, receiving mixed reactions from the people.

Meanwhile, the Karur police released a statement on Friday evening stating that Prabakaran was arrested under the Pocso Act by Karur All Women Police on September 19 for sexually abusing a girl along with his friend Gowthaman. The duo was lodged in the prison, and on October 8, Prabakaran came out on bail, the police said. They noted that he has been signing at the Pasupathipalayam police station, and the case is under investigation.