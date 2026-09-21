Chennai woman dies after being trapped in Kottayam landslide, friend injured

Landslide incident in Kottayam

The two were reportedly returning from Vagamon, a popular tourist destination in the district, when soil from the hillside slid onto the road. Sangeetha was trapped beneath the debris, while her friend escaped with injuries.

On noticing the incident, local residents rushed to the spot and began clearing the soil in an attempt to rescue the trapped woman. Sangeetha was eventually pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said.

Her injured friend was also taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said her condition was stable and that her family members had been informed about the incident.