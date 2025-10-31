Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief: No truck with TVK, Rahul-Vijay call was apolitical

CHENNAI: Distancing from speculations about a possible alliance with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday reaffirmed that the Congress has no political alliance with the fledgling outfit.

Talking to reporters at Chennai airport, Selvaperunthagai said, “TVK has repeatedly stated that it is not in alliance with anyone as of now. Yet, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami keeps saying the fruit is ripe and ready to fall into the milk soon.”

When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent phone conversation with Vijay following the Karur tragedy, Selvaperunthagai clarified that it was a purely humanitarian gesture. “Rahul Gandhi often speaks to leaders across parties during times of crisis, even to BJP leaders. His call to Vijay after the Karur tragedy was similar. It is unfair to politicise an expression of empathy when 41 innocent lives have been lost,” he said.

He also welcomed the unity among TTV Dhinakaran, O Panneerselvam, and KA Sengottaiyan, terming it “a positive sign,” while declining to comment further on AIADMK affairs. On the Enforcement Directorate’s letter to the Tamil Nadu DGP over the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration department, the Congress MLA said, “The ED seems to be sending letters to everyone these days. We will face it legally and confidently.”