    Tamil Nadu conducts civil defence exercise

    The civil defence exercises were held on the premises of the Madras Atomic Power Station at Kalpakkam near here and the Chennai port

    AuthorPTIPTI|7 May 2025 5:36 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-07 12:53:19  )
    A security personnel during a drill conducted as a part of the nationwide civil defence exercise, at the administrative office of the Chennai Port Trust, in Chennai (Photo: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: Senior officials on Wednesday held security drills at two key installations in Tamil Nadu in order to rehearse and prepare to handle emergency situations, if warranted, to ensure safety and security of the common people.

    The civil defence exercises were held on the premises of the Madras Atomic Power Station at Kalpakkam near here and the Chennai port. Taking people to locations of safety and hurrying injured persons for treatment were among the scenarios rehearsed.

    Officials had already said that "activities will be undertaken in these two vital installations," to handle emergency situations like an incoming air raid. Simulation would be in place to check the preparedness of the systems to handle any kind of emergency, a press release on May 6, 2025 had said.

