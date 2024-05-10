Tamil Nadu: College girl sets herself, boyfriend on fire while riding pillion over suspicion of infidelity

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman set herself and her boyfriend on fire as she suspected him of having an affair. The incident took place in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday evening as they were heading back from on a motorbike.



The two have been in love for the past two years.

Sindhuja (20), a second-year BA Economics student at Government College for Women, Mayiladuthurai, and R Akash, a 24-year-old youth from Mayiladuthurai, was pursuing his third year of B.Com at Poompuhar College were reportedly in a relationship for the past two years. Meanwhile, as Sindhuja suspected Akash of being in a relationship with another woman, there were tensions between the two.

On Wednesday evening, the two had gone to Poompuhar beach, and while returning to Mayiladuthurai on a motorcycle, they got into a dispute over the issue. Sindhuja then asked him to stop the motorcycle at Palakkarai in Mayiladuthurai, pulled out the bottle of petrol, and poured it on both of them. They fell and sustained serious injuries. Locals rushed to the spot and took them to Mayiladuthurai government hospital for treatment.

They were later admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvarur. Both are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case at Mayiladuthurai Town Police Station against the girl under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and are investigating.