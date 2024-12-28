Tamil Nadu collects record-breaking Rs 67.54 crore for Flag Day

CHENNAI: In a display of commitment to support the welfare of soldiers, their families, and ex-service personnel, Tamil Nadu collected a staggering Rs 67.54 crore on Flag Day, the highest amount ever recorded in the country.

According to the State Government, Tamil Nadu has shown extraordinary enthusiasm and generosity, with Chennai emerging as the top contributor among districts by stepping up to donate an impressive Rs 7.7 crore for the cause.

It was followed by Tiruvallur district which collected Rs 6.6 crore, while Tiruchy district contributed Rs 4.5 crore to the noble cause.

This year's collection was more than the previous year's total of Rs 64.29 crore.

The funds collected on Flag Day, observed annually on December 7, are utilised for the rehabilitation and welfare of families of soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, injured soldiers, and ex-service personnel’s families.

The Flag Day fund collection is a reminder of the sacrifices made by India's brave soldiers, who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect the nation's sovereignty and integrity.