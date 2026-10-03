Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to travel through Coimbatore tomorrow for Dharapuram bypoll campaign; 2,000 cops to be deployed

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, will arrive in Coimbatore on Sunday, October 4, before travelling to Dharapuram for another round of campaigning ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll.
Police are preparing to deploy around 2,000 personnel along his route, with large crowds expected as the Chief Minister’s convoy passes through several busy areas of the city on a holiday.
Unlike the route generally used by leaders travelling from Coimbatore airport to other destinations, CM Vijay’s convoy will pass through prominent city neighbourhoods before joining the bypass road towards Dharapuram.
Vehicles leaving the airport usually travel through Goldwins, Chinniampalayam and Neelambur to reach Avinashi Road.
For Sunday’s visit, arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister to take a different route through Chitra, Kamarajapuram, Singanallur and Ondipudur.
The convoy will then enter the bypass road and proceed towards Dharapuram.
Police expect substantial crowds along this stretch, particularly because parts of the road are narrow and Sunday is a holiday.
Officials said approximately 2,000 police personnel would be deployed for security. The anticipated turnout along the revised route has made crowd management a key consideration in preparations for the visit.
Vijay’s journey comes as campaigning enters its final phase in Dharapuram, where TVK candidate Sathyabama is contesting the bypoll.
Voting in Dharapuram and Madurantakam is scheduled for October 6.
The Chief Minister had earlier campaigned for Sathyabama in Dharapuram on September 30, addressing supporters at a large venue in the Maruthi Nagar–Kondarasampalayam area.
That campaign featured QR-code entry passes, LED screens and a stage arranged on a bus.
The venue covered around 54 acres, with arrangements made to accommodate supporters attending the programme.
During his earlier address, CM Vijay appealed to voters to regard him as their son and a member of their family. He also stressed his government’s opposition to corruption and attacked the DMK and AIADMK, portraying the two parties as alike.
His return to Dharapuram places renewed attention on the constituency ahead of polling, while the passage through Coimbatore is expected to draw supporters along the city route.
For police, the immediate focus will be securing the Chief Minister’s movement through the narrow stretches and managing the crowds expected before the convoy reaches the bypass and continues to the campaign destination on Sunday afternoon.