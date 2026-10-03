Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to travel through Coimbatore tomorrow for Dharapuram bypoll campaign; 2,000 cops to be deployed

Police are preparing to deploy around 2,000 personnel along his route, with large crowds expected as the Chief Minister’s convoy passes through several busy areas of the city on a holiday.

Unlike the route generally used by leaders travelling from Coimbatore airport to other destinations, CM Vijay’s convoy will pass through prominent city neighbourhoods before joining the bypass road towards Dharapuram.

Vehicles leaving the airport usually travel through Goldwins, Chinniampalayam and Neelambur to reach Avinashi Road.

For Sunday’s visit, arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister to take a different route through Chitra, Kamarajapuram, Singanallur and Ondipudur.

The convoy will then enter the bypass road and proceed towards Dharapuram.