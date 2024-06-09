Tamil Nadu CM Stalin congratulates Narendra Modi on third term as India's PM

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Narendra Modi for being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on Sunday night.



In a post on X, Stalin stated, "Congratulations to Thiru. @narendramodi on being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. We hope that, as PM, you will work in the true spirit to uphold the Constitution, maintain the secular nature of our country, promote cooperative federalism, respect states' rights, and safeguard our democracy."

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for a third successive term on Sunday at a grand ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by over 8,000 people including leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region as well as personalities from different fields.



President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi and the 72 new Cabinet ministers.

