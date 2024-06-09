Modi 3.0 new Cabinet HIGHLIGHTS: Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for third time, 72 ministers take oath
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government at the Centre.
CHENNAI: The new cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The oath-taking ceremonies for the new council comprising 72 ministers has concluded.
Live Updates
- 9 Jun 2024 4:42 PM GMT
The oath ceremony of the new government cabinet ends
- 9 Jun 2024 4:34 PM GMT
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal & Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he takes the oath.
- 9 Jun 2024 4:33 PM GMT
More than 8,000 people packed into the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt as Modi was sworn in as the PM for a third consecutive term
- 9 Jun 2024 4:26 PM GMT
Oath ceremony of PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government concludes at Rashtrapati Bhavan
- 9 Jun 2024 4:25 PM GMT
BJP leader Pabitra Margherita takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 4:23 PM GMT
BJP leader George Kurian sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 4:22 PM GMT
BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 4:21 PM GMT
BJP leader Nimuben Bambhaniya takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 4:19 PM GMT
BJP leader Tokhan Sahu sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 4:18 PM GMT
BJP leader Harsh Malhotra sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government