Begin typing your search...

Modi 3.0 new Cabinet HIGHLIGHTS: Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for third time, 72 ministers take oath

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government at the Centre.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jun 2024 12:24 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-09 16:42:12  )
Modi 3.0 new Cabinet HIGHLIGHTS: Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for third time, 72 ministers take oath
X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new cabinet (Photo/ANI)

CHENNAI: The new cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The oath-taking ceremonies for the new council comprising 72 ministers has concluded.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will now form government at the Centre.

Live Updates

2024-06-09 12:24:07
  • 9 Jun 2024 4:42 PM GMT

    The oath ceremony of the new government cabinet ends

  • 9 Jun 2024 4:34 PM GMT

    Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal & Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he takes the oath.

  • 9 Jun 2024 4:33 PM GMT

    More than 8,000 people packed into the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt as Modi was sworn in as the PM for a third consecutive term

  • 9 Jun 2024 4:26 PM GMT

    Oath ceremony of PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government concludes at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 9 Jun 2024 4:25 PM GMT

    BJP leader Pabitra Margherita takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 4:23 PM GMT

    BJP leader George Kurian sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 4:22 PM GMT

    BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 4:21 PM GMT

    BJP leader Nimuben Bambhaniya takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 4:19 PM GMT

     BJP leader Tokhan Sahu sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 4:18 PM GMT

    BJP leader Harsh Malhotra sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

>Load More
Modi Cabinet 3.0Oath taking ceremonyOath CeremonyNarendra Modi swearing-in ceremonyDt Next LiveModi Governmentmodi cabinetNarendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X