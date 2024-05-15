Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin condoles demise of five in ECR accident

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of five persons killed in a road accident on East Coast Road near Thirukalukundram in Chengalpattu.



According to a release issued by the state government, Rajesh, Madhesh, Yuvaraj, Yelumalai and Vigneshwaran, all from Chennai, were killed when the car they were travelling in accidentally rammed into a roadside tree on East Coast Road around 9.30 pm at Vayalur village near Thirukalukundram in Chengalpattu.

While four persons were killed on the spot, Vigneshwaran succumbed to injuries at Chengalpattu government hospital.



Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased persons, Chief Minister Stalin assured relief assistance from the government to the families.



