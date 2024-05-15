Five youth from Chennai killed in ECR accident as driver swerves car to avoid hitting cattle

CHENNAI: Five youth from Chennai died in a road accident when the driver of the car swerved the vehicle to avoid hitting cattle that suddenly came on to the road, near Kalpakkam on Tuesday night. The car went out of his control and hit a tree on the road side, killing three on the spot and two more in the hospitals.

The deceased were identified as Ezhumalai, Rajesh, Vignesh, and Yuvaraj from Chennai, while the identity of the other youth is yet to be determined.

The occupants in the car were returning from Puducherry, said the police, adding that the vehicle was going at a high speed. As they were proceeding on the East Coast Road. Around 8 pm, when they were near Kalpakkam, a cattle suddenly came on to the road. To avoid hitting it, the driver tried to veer the car. But it hit the animal, and youth at the wheel lost control of the vehicle, which hit a tree and got crushed.

Police said Ezhumalai, Rajesh, and Vignesh died on the spot. Yuvaraj and the other youngster who suffered serious injuries were rushed to Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The Kalpakkam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.