Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay departs for Delhi on first official visit to meet PM

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay left for Delhi this morning on a special flight from Chennai, marking his first visit to the national capital since assuming office on the 10th of this month.
The Chief Minister’s charted aircraft took off from the old Chennai airport at 10 am. Contrary to expectations, no senior ministers accompanied him. A team of officials, including two of secretaries and the IG of the Intelligence wing, had already reached Delhi on Tuesday evening via a regular Air India passenger flight.
Earlier reports indicated that the Chief Minister would meet the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, other Union ministers, and political leaders. However, the trip was repeatedly postponed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s busy schedule, including overseas visits. This morning, the Prime Minister confirmed his availability, paving the way for the meeting.
Security was tight at the airport. Media personnel and party workers were asked not to gather. Only the Chief Minister’s personal aides, close associates along with security officers Senthilkumar and Ramkumar, accompanied him. A total of nine people, including the CM, boarded the special flight.
Vijay is scheduled to land in Delhi at 12:40 pm, where he will be received and driven to Tamil Nadu House for a brief rest. At 4:30 pm, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence, where he is expected to raise key issues concerning the state, including the Mekedatu dam project, which Tamil Nadu fears will affect its water resources, and the state’s financial problems.
Later in the evening, the Chief Minister will pay courtesy calls on the President and the Vice President. He will also meet leaders of Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League at Tamil Nadu House, where he will stay overnight.
On Thursday morning, Vijay is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other senior Union ministers. In the evening, he is expected to call on senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Chief Minister is likely to return to Chennai on a special flight either late Thursday night or Friday morning.
List of 9 individuals who traveled to Delhi on a private plane with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay:
1. C Joseph Vijay
2. P Jagadish
3. Vishnu Reddy Yerradoddi
4. Ramkumar B.- security officer
5. Jagadish Awasthi
6. Rajendran C
7. Nayeem Ayittandy Koovakandy
8. G. Senthil Kumar - security officer
9. Narisetty Mariya Joseph Anil