Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay departs for Delhi on first official visit to meet PM

The Chief Minister’s charted aircraft took off from the old Chennai airport at 10 am. Contrary to expectations, no senior ministers accompanied him. A team of officials, including two of secretaries and the IG of the Intelligence wing, had already reached Delhi on Tuesday evening via a regular Air India passenger flight.

Earlier reports indicated that the Chief Minister would meet the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, other Union ministers, and political leaders. However, the trip was repeatedly postponed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s busy schedule, including overseas visits. This morning, the Prime Minister confirmed his availability, paving the way for the meeting.

Security was tight at the airport. Media personnel and party workers were asked not to gather. Only the Chief Minister’s personal aides, close associates along with security officers Senthilkumar and Ramkumar, accompanied him. A total of nine people, including the CM, boarded the special flight.