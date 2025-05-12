Tamil Nadu: Cases filed against JACTO-GEO protestors to be dropped

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education has directed that cases against the members of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) who took part in the protests in the previous years, be dropped.

The secretary of the education department has issued a direction to drop cases against government employees, government teachers, and staff who were charged with disciplinary proceedings and criminal cases on account of such strikes in the past.

As per the notification from the education department, if these cases affect or delay the promotion of the government staff, appropriate action will be taken by the authorities concerned to resolve the same.

In addition, the department notified that due priority should be given to the teachers who were transferred during the strike so that they can be re-employed in the same position during the consultation for transfer. In case of staff not being re-employed, the Departments of School Education and Higher Education must take action, the notification added.

The notification further highlighted that in 2016, 2017, and 2019, government employees and teachers' unions went on strike to assert their demands, and during the period of strike, the employees were not paid, attributing to the policy of "If you don't work, you don't get paid".

Additionally, these employees were also subjected to disciplinary actions and criminal cases for engaging in protest.

Hence, following the request of the union members, government employees, and teachers, the TN government and the Department of School Education have announced that all disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings against government employees and teachers on account of such strikes are dropped.