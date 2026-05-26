Tamil Nadu: Bypolls new normal as era of titans ends

For several decades, by-elections in TN were largely triggered only by the death of sitting legislators, particularly during the era of dominant Dravidian leaders such as M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

However, over the past two decades, political defections, resignations and internal rebellions have increasingly become reasons for Assembly bypolls in the State.

The shift became visible in 2014, when senior Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Panruti S Ramachandran resigned as MLA from the Alandur constituency following a dispute with the party leadership.