Tamil Nadu: BSNL to provide internet for schools from April

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education has instructed government schools to opt for BSNL internet facility in all government schools, effective April, instead of choosing private telecom sectors.

The department in the circular stated that steps are to be taken by the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to pay the monthly service charge for internet service directly to BSNL through centralised bill payment from April onwards.

Schools which are availing of internet service instead of BSNL under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme are to be listed by the district coordinators and inform the department before February 25. Schools which have taken BSNL internet service and have not uploaded the same in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) have been told to upload the details at the earliest.

In May 2024, the TN government signed an agreement with BSNL to give internet connection to over 20,000 state-run schools. Meanwhile, the union government has been depriving the TN School Education Department of Rs 2,152 crore funds under the SS scheme.

For TN, a fund of Rs 3,533 crore was approved for 2023-24 academic year, but the Ministry of Education is yet to release their share.