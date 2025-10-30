Tamil Nadu brings SOP for erecting Ferris wheels

CHENNAI: As a few accidents involving Ferris wheels and amusement rides have started to emerge, the state tourism department will be introducing an online integration system to streamline obtaining permits from various departments for erecting joy rides in temporary setups.

A senior Tourism department official noted that the giant and Ferris wheels are not just attractions at permanent establishments like theme parks, but at temporary events like temple festivals and trade fairs, as well.

However, the official said that in recent times, a few accidents involving ferris wheels and similar amusement rides have been reported. "Therefore, to ensure public safety and establish coordinated safety protocols, a meeting involving all relevant stakeholders—including administrators of permanent and temporary amusement setups, departmental authorities, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officials was convened recently to discuss measures for accident prevention," he recalled.

Based on the inputs received from the joint meeting, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the operation of giant/ferris wheels has been formulated with immediate effect, he said, adding, "The strict adherence to this standardised operational procedure will help prevent accidents."

Within six months of the issuance of the order, all currently operating amusement parks with permanent installations of Ferris wheels are required to obtain a certification from the BIS, the official said.

Claiming that the procedures for obtaining permissions from various departments for operating giant wheels and similar rides in temporary setups such as trade fairs and temple festivals have been simplified, he said the director of Tourism has been instructed to implement an online integration system in coordination with the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to streamline this process.