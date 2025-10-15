Tamil Nadu: Boulders crash into bus as heavy rain triggers landslide in Coonoor

COIMBATORE: Heavy rains ahead of the onset of the North East monsoon in the Nilgiris triggered boulders to roll down, causing traffic disruptions on the hill stretch.

Before the likely onset of NE Monsoon, intense rains poured out in Coonoor, Kodanad and Kotagiri areas all through the night, resulting in flooding of low-lying areas and roads. Boulders rolled down on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam Road at the KNR area, causing traffic disruption.

Fortunately, the driver and conductor, and passengers of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus heading to Kerala from Udhagamandalam escaped unhurt after a huge boulder rolled down near Burliar Chinna Kurumpatti hamlet and crashed onto the bus.

In the impact, the front portion of the bus was heavily damaged. The passengers were then rescued and sent by an alternative bus. A mudslide was reported near Palavasi petrol bunk on the Ooty-Mettupalayam road.

Acting swiftly, a joint team of officials from Coonoor Municipality and Highways Department removed the boulders and mud by deploying machinery and ensured the resumption of vehicle movement.

With rains expected to intensify in the coming days, people have urged the district administration to assess areas vulnerable to landslides and boulder falls to take preventive measures.

The Kodanad locality recorded a significant 8.6 cm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday. Similarly, moderate rains were recorded in different parts of the Western Region.