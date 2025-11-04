Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams from March 2, Class 10 from March 11

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that the board exams for the 2025–26 academic year in Tamil Nadu will be held from March 2 to 26 for Class 12 and from March 11 to April 6 for Class 10 students.

The Class 12 practical exams are scheduled from February 9 to 14, while the Class 10 practicals will be held from February 23 to 28. The Class 11 supplementary practical exams are set for February 16 to 21.

The results are expected to be announced on May 8 for Class 12, and on May 20 for Classes 11 and 10, according to the DGE.

Meanwhile, for Class 11 arrear candidates, the supplementary examinations will take place from March 3 to 27.

In Class 12, a total of 8.07 lakh students will write exams across 3,317 centres, while in Class 10, a total of 8.70 lakh students are set to appear for exams held at 4,113 centres. This year, Class 12 students are from 7,513 schools, and Class 10 students are from 12,485 schools.