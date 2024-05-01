Tamil Nadu BJP flays Congress over deep-fake video of Amit Shah

CHENNAI: State BJP on Wednesday flayed the Congress party for spreading a deep-fake video of Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, the deep-fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was planted by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"After knowing their crushing defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is resorting to various shortcuts to defame the BJP leaders. The deep-fake video of Amit Shah is a conspiracy by Rahul Gandhi. Without his approval, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy would not have dared to share such a heinous act," Prasad said in a statement.

"Unable to tolerate the BJP's victory, the Congress and other INDI Alliance parties are using AI to produce deep-fake videos against the Centre-ruling BJP. People will teach the befitting lesson to the INDI Alliance parties, who are hoping to win at a crossroads in this Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Accusing the Congress and DMK over OBC reservation, the BJP leader said the BJP's stand is that the reservation for OBCs, SC and STs should continue and should be increased as per the need in due time.

"During the 1989 BJP-backed Central government, 27 per cent reservation was given to OBCs on the recommendations of the Mandal Commission. But, the achievement of the Congress party is that it has been delayed for many years without providing the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs," he noted.