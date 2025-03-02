Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai extends Ramadan greetings 

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai extended his greetings to the Muslim community as the sacred month of Ramadan commenced on Sunday.

In a social media post, Annamalai expressed his warm wishes and reflected on the significance of this holy period.

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, I extend my sincere greetings to my dear Muslim brothers and sisters as the auspicious month of Ramadan begins today," Annamalai said.

He further stated, “The fasting during Ramadan, which is a time of profound self-control, physical endurance, and mental devotion to the Almighty, serves as a reminder of the values of empathy, patience, and solidarity. May this blessed period usher in peace, harmony, and happiness for all, transcending all barriers and fostering a sense of unity and goodwill.”

In India, Ramadan begun on Sunday, and will conclude either on March 30, or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.