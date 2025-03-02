Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 March 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai extends Ramadan greetings 
     State BJP president K Annamalai (PTI)

    CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai extended his greetings to the Muslim community as the sacred month of Ramadan commenced on Sunday.

    In a social media post, Annamalai expressed his warm wishes and reflected on the significance of this holy period.

    "On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, I extend my sincere greetings to my dear Muslim brothers and sisters as the auspicious month of Ramadan begins today," Annamalai said.

    He further stated, “The fasting during Ramadan, which is a time of profound self-control, physical endurance, and mental devotion to the Almighty, serves as a reminder of the values of empathy, patience, and solidarity. May this blessed period usher in peace, harmony, and happiness for all, transcending all barriers and fostering a sense of unity and goodwill.”

    In India, Ramadan begun on Sunday, and will conclude either on March 30, or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

    DTNEXT Bureau

