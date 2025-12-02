Tamil Nadu-based fake French visa racket busted by IGI Airport Police

CHENNAI: Indira Gandhi International Airport Unit has busted yet another interstate network involved in arranging counterfeit French D-type visas for Indian job aspirants.

An agent, namely V Kannan (55), son of Vadamalai, resident of Nanjai Adiyar, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, has been arrested by PS IGI Airport from Tamil Nadu.

The matter came to notice on October 28, 2025, when three Indian passengers namely Naveeraj Subramaniyam (23), resident of Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, Mohan Gandhi Elangovan (38), resident of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu and Prabhakaran Senthilkumar (28), resident of Namakkal, Tamil Nadu reported at the Departure Immigration Counter at Terminal-3, IGI Airport, seeking clearance to Paris, France.

During scrutiny, the French D-type visas affixed to their passports were found to be counterfeit and lacked essential security features. Based on these facts, a case under the relevant provisions of the BNS and Passport Act was registered at PS IGI Airport.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Naveeraj Subramaniyam's fake visa was arranged by his brother in exchange for Rs 6 lakhs, whereas the counterfeit visas of Mohan Gandhi Elangovan and Prabhakaran Senthilkumar were arranged by an agent based in Namakkal District for Rs 12 lakhs each.

Based on actionable local intelligence and technical surveillance, the team successfully located and arrested 55-year-old agent V Kannan, son of Vadamalai, resident of South Street, Nanjai Adiyar, Namakkal District, Tamil Nadu. During sustained interrogation, V Kannan confessed to his involvement and disclosed that he runs a government-affiliated ITI at Paramathi and also operates an overseas education consultancy named "Vetri Overseas" at Velur.

With the help of co-accused agent Sathik Syed, Abdul Hakim of Madurai, he lured at least 16 job aspirants for warehouse jobs in Paris. Fake visas were arranged after interviewing the applicants. Some money was transferred via bank transfer, and some in cash. The search for his associate is on. Efforts are also being made to identify other individuals involved and determine links to similar cases.

It is also important to emphasise that during the month of November, a total of 26 persons, including 06 fraudulent Agents, have been arrested/booked in cases related to fake/forged visas/passports.

It includes the arrest of the accused persons wanted in earlier cases. In addition, the Airport unit is taking regular action against touting and other illegal activities that are coming to the notice of the police stations. A total of 28 Touts have been arrested at the IGI Airport Unit in November. (ANI)